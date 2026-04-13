The best photos: Euphoria after Orbán’s defeat

None of these fears came to pass. Orbán accepted the defeat, leading to a huge sigh of relief across Europe. “The election results, though not yet final, are clear. For us, they are painful, but unambiguous,” said the long-time prime minister on Sunday evening at the Fidesz election rally. Magyar posted on Facebook that Orbán had called to congratulate him on the election victory. By then, at the latest, there was no holding back.