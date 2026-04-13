The “new Orbán” faces a Herculean task

Enormous sums of money are at stake for Hungary

The funds administered by the European Commission have been blocked by the European Union due to various violations of the rule of law in Hungary. Since the Orbán government has not fully met the conditions for the release of the funds, Hungary has already permanently lost 1.04 billion euros, and will lose an additional 1.08 billion euros at the end of 2024 and 2025, respectively, from the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).