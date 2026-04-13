Now it's all about the money
The “new Orbán” faces a Herculean task
TISZA leader Péter Magyar brought the Orbán era to a close in impressive fashion on Sunday. Celebrations were exuberant not only in Hungary but also in European government circles. However, the major challenges are only just beginning...
For the winner of the Hungarian election, the difficult task of bringing the largely impoverished country back into the fold of the EU will begin immediately—as soon as he replaces Viktor Orbán as head of government.
“Hungary is economically ruined. Millions live at or below the poverty line. The minimum pension is only 80 (!) euros. Whether Magyar is better at economic policy remains to be seen, but impoverished neighboring countries are not good for us,” “Krone” expert Peter Filzmaier recently explained.
The EU is withholding around 20 billion euros in funding for Hungary—roughly eight percent of Hungary’s GDP. TISZA has promised to recover these funds. With a two-thirds majority, Magyar can carry out this task more easily—but Orbán has placed loyalists in key positions who could make life difficult for him.
In any case, the handover of power will take weeks, so a lot can still happen. “I call on all the puppets that the (Orbán) government has put on our backs to resign,” Magyar told his opponents after his election victory. Those who have profited from the system so far probably won’t be too happy to hear that.
Enormous sums of money are at stake for Hungary
The funds administered by the European Commission have been blocked by the European Union due to various violations of the rule of law in Hungary. Since the Orbán government has not fully met the conditions for the release of the funds, Hungary has already permanently lost 1.04 billion euros, and will lose an additional 1.08 billion euros at the end of 2024 and 2025, respectively, from the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).
Currently, 7.6 billion euros in funds from the EU Cohesion Policy remain frozen because, in the view of the European Commission, Hungary is violating its own Charter of Fundamental Rights through the so-called “Child Protection Act,” which bans depictions of homosexuality and transgenderism to minors and prohibits Pride parades.
The funds also remain blocked due to serious risks to academic freedom and the right to asylum, as a Commission spokesperson stated. An additional 10.4 billion euros would be due to Hungary under the EU Recovery Fund and remain on hold for now—of which only 919.6 million euros have been disbursed so far as pre-financing.
The EU Commission justifies this by stating that Hungary has failed to implement so-called “super milestones” aimed at protecting the Union’s financial interests and strengthening the independence of the judiciary.
“Super-milestones”
- These “super milestones” are a series of 27 specific conditions and reform requirements that the European Commission has imposed on Hungary in order to release the frozen funds.
- These measures are primarily aimed at strengthening the rule of law and combating corruption. A key point is strengthening the independence of the judiciary to limit government influence.
- Measures are also required to increase transparency in public procurement and to establish more effective anti-corruption procedures, as well as regulations designed to prevent conflicts of interest in public office.
TISZA Wants to Engage with EU Partners
To receive the frozen 10.4 billion euros from the Recovery Fund, Hungary would first need to submit an updated plan by August. “TISZA will bring the EU funds home. To unlock them, we will submit a complete national recovery and resilience plan by the end of August,” the “Politico” portal quoted TISZA’s EU representative, Márton Hajdu, as saying.
“We will discuss with our EU partners how best to implement this, also in light of the election results and what we find after Fidesz (Orbán’s ruling party, ed.) once we are in government.”
With a two-thirds majority in Parliament, Magyar can more easily carry out certain judicial reforms and dismiss high-ranking officials close to Orbán. Experts also pointed out to “Politico” that Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok, who is backed by Fidesz, could delay legislative proceedings and refer laws to the Orbán-friendly Constitutional Court.
EU Hopes for an End to the Deadlock
In any case, Magyar was welcomed with open arms in the EU. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted just minutes after Orbán conceded defeat: “Hungary has chosen Europe. Europe has always chosen Hungary. Together we are stronger. A country is returning to its European path. The Union will be stronger.”
Many other heads of government echoed this sentiment and celebrated a victory for Europe. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk immediately called Magyar and shared an excerpt of their conversation. In it, referring to Orbán’s defeat, he said: “I’m probably even happier than you!”
The reason is clear: Orbán had repeatedly paralyzed the EU. European partners now hope that Magyar will put an end to Hungary’s obstructionist policies. This is particularly true with regard to Ukraine, where Orbán is currently blocking the crucial 90-billion-euro loan and the next package of sanctions against Russia.
While Magyar’s victory is being celebrated by the Greens and left-wing parties, in terms of policy, the Hungarian has little in common with these parties. Even on the issue of the Ukraine loan, the “new Orbán” has so far refrained from taking a clear stance. There are fears that he, too, might try to “pressure” the release of frozen funds.
Hungarians hope for a Polish model
Magyar’s first foreign posting will be Poland. This is no coincidence! Following the change in power and the ousting of the national-conservative PiS government at the end of 2023, the EU Commission acted swiftly in favor of the new pro-European government.
Just two months later, the EU authority in Brussels approved the release of approximately 137 billion euros for Poland, funds that had been frozen due to concerns about the rule of law—even though the necessary reforms to restore the rule of law had not yet been implemented.
Three months later, the European Commission also dropped the Article 7 proceedings initiated against Poland for violations of the rule of law. Since then, such proceedings have been ongoing only against Hungary ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.