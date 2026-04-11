Summer air travel threatened by kerosene shortage

The war began on February 28 with U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran. Tehran responded, among other measures, by blocking shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 20 percent of the world’s oil, jet fuel, and natural gas is transported. A ceasefire has been in effect since Tuesday evening, during which, among other things, the strait is supposed to be reopened—a process that has been slow so far, and the ceasefire remains fragile overall.