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“Significant damage”

Summer air travel threatened by kerosene shortage

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11.04.2026 12:54
Although Ryanair has secured fixed kerosene prices through 2027, it warned that flights could be ...
Although Ryanair has secured fixed kerosene prices through 2027, it warned that flights could be canceled this summer.(Bild: AFP/PAUL FAITH)
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Due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, fuel is becoming scarce and more expensive—which could also have significant repercussions for air traffic. If this vital waterway is not reopened soon, the summer travel season could be disrupted. The low-cost airline Ryanair has already threatened to cancel flights in light of the high prices. 

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The European umbrella organization for airport operators (ACI Europe) warned that a “systemic kerosene shortage” is imminent if the strait is not reopened to shipping traffic within three weeks. “Urgent monitoring of availability and supply” over the next six months is now necessary. 

Since the start of the Iran conflict, the price of jet fuel has risen even more sharply than the price of crude oil—which has also led to higher airfares in many places. Unprofitable routes have been completely removed from the flight schedule. 

Due to the severe fuel shortage, kerosene is already in short supply at some airports in Italy.
Due to the severe fuel shortage, kerosene is already in short supply at some airports in Italy.(Bild: AFP/JUSTIN SULLIVAN)

“Great concern” at Ryanair
Budget airline Ryanair also fears that flights could be canceled during the summer travel season. “We view the situation with great concern,” said Ryanair manager Marcel Pouchain Meyer. The airline has secured 80 percent of the fuel needed through March 2027 via hedging at a fixed price. “But 20 percent uncertainty still remains.”

Situation in Italy Already Partially Tense
“At this point, we cannot yet rule out flight cancellations,” said Pouchain Meyer. Short-term price increases may also become necessary. In Italy, there are already kerosene shortages at some tourist airports. “We must continue to monitor the situation closely,” said the Ryanair manager. Tickets should therefore be purchased early, “before this really hits hard in June or July.”

The war began on February 28 with U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran. Tehran responded, among other measures, by blocking shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 20 percent of the world’s oil, jet fuel, and natural gas is transported. A ceasefire has been in effect since Tuesday evening, during which, among other things, the strait is supposed to be reopened—a process that has been slow so far, and the ceasefire remains fragile overall.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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