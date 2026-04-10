Economy Slows
Energy Shock from the Middle East Hits Austria
The hoped-for economic upswing in Austria is on shaky ground: The war in Iran is driving up energy prices, unsettling businesses—and could significantly slow the recovery. The new forecast from the WIFO economic research institute shows just how heavily the domestic economy now depends on the further course of the conflict. Crucially, this assessment forms an important basis for Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer’s (SPÖ) next two-year budget.
The war in Iran is hitting Austria’s economy harder than expected: rising energy prices, high uncertainty, and weak investment are slowing down the already fragile recovery. The new forecasts now point sharply downward. Both WIFO and the Institute for Advanced Studies have significantly lowered their expectations for economic growth in 2026.
- WIFO: now only +0.9 percent (previously 1.2 percent)
- IHS: now only +0.5 percent (previously 1.0 percent)
As a result, the recovery is turning out to be significantly weaker than expected just a few months ago.
Energy prices as the main problem
The main reason for the downward revision is the sharp rise in oil and gas prices resulting from the war. Higher energy prices are driving up costs for businesses and causing investments to be postponed.
At the same time, uncertainty is growing: Companies do not know how long the conflict will last—and are therefore holding back on spending.
Three Scenarios: From Cautiously Optimistic to Bleak
Depending on how the war unfolds, economic growth will vary significantly:
- Optimistic scenario: The conflict is short-lived, and energy prices fall again. Austria’s economy grows by 1.1 percent in 2026.
- Base-case scenario: Also a short war, but with steeper price increases. Growth in 2026: 0.9 percent.
- Pessimistic scenario: A long war, destroyed infrastructure, and persistently high energy prices. Growth in 2026: just 0.2 percent.
Growth remains subdued in 2027 as well. Even in the best-case scenario, the economy no longer reaches the pace of previous booms.
Inflation is falling, but more slowly
Despite the crisis, inflation—that is, the rise in prices—is likely to continue to decline. However, at a slower pace than previously expected.
- In the best-case scenario, it will stand at 2.5 percent in 2026
- In the baseline scenario, it will be 2.7 percent
- In the worst-case scenario, it will even rise to 4.1 percent
The reason: Higher energy costs are acting as a brake on falling prices.
Labor market remains tight
There is little movement in the labor market. The unemployment rate will remain at the previous year’s level in 2026 and will not decline slightly until 2027. Depending on the scenario, it will range between 7.3 and 7.5 percent. Only in the following year could a more noticeable easing begin.
Consumption and investment under pressure
People themselves are also holding back. Because many things are becoming more expensive and uncertainty prevails, private consumption is growing only weakly. At the same time, companies are investing less. This means they are spending less money on machinery, buildings, or new projects—thus, an important driver of the economy is partially failing to deliver.
In the worst-case scenario, these investments will even decline in 2026.
Government must take countermeasures
The government is trying to counteract this, even though budgets are tight. Public spending continues to rise, albeit at a slower pace. The goal is to avoid placing an additional burden on the economy. Nevertheless, the deficit—that is, new borrowing—remains high. In the baseline scenario, it stands at around 4 percent of economic output.
A tentative recovery after difficult years
After two years of economic contraction (recession), there was a slight increase of 0.6 percent in 2025 for the first time. However, a clear recovery was not evident—growth fluctuated over the course of the year.
The same applies to the coming years: the recovery remains weak and fragile. How strongly Austria grows now depends crucially on how the war—and thus energy prices—develop.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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