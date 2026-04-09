Current Situation: The State of the Strait of Hormuz

According to maritime law expert Schatz, the central part of the Strait of Hormuz, through which shipping routes normally pass, must be treated as international waters under international law. But even the coastal section, over which Iran has sovereignty, may be navigated. Schatz said it is questionable whether the right to free passage can be enforced in court. Iran is not bound by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in Hamburg or the International Court of Justice in The Hague.