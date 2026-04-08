In the first instance
Bundesliga license granted! Austria breathes a sigh of relief
A sigh of relief at the Verteilerkreis! After the hardships of recent years, FK Austria Wien has been granted its Bundesliga license for the 2026/27 season in the first instance.
“The fact that we’ve done it again confirms that we’re on the right track,” said CFO Harald Zagiczek.
A-license criteria met
Following the bitter 1-4 loss to LASK, Austria received some welcome news on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s home derby—the Violets were granted the license (albeit with conditions) for the 2026/27 season for the third consecutive time in the first instance. The league is once again requiring updated, audited financial “forward-looking information.” Zagiczek, who has always secured the license on the first attempt since taking office, is delighted with the Violets’ hat trick. The Bundesliga’s A-license criterion, which requires an annual reduction in negative equity, has been met. Negative equity was improved by 16 percent, reduced to 13.5 million euros.
In addition, the half-year balance sheet as of December 31 shows an operating profit of 330,000 euros for the first time in eight years. The fiscal year will close with a surplus of well over half a million euros; liabilities currently stand at around ten million. Thanks to the sale of the stadium, Austria saves around four million euros annually in interest expenses and depreciation. In addition, the Violets took in four million from the sales of Dominik Fitz and Maurice Malone. Ifeanyi Ndukwe alone, who plays defense for the Young Violets (who also received promotion to the 2nd Division), could bring in up to 4.2 million euros for Austria with his transfer to Liverpool FC, including bonus payments.
These are sums that are uncharted territory for the Viennese given recent years—but wealth has by no means broken out at the distribution circle. “To achieve positive results in the long term, transfer surpluses and further cost savings remain essential. Since a club like Wiener Austria relies on net revenue from sports and income from European Cup league phases cannot be reliably budgeted for,” emphasizes Zagiczek.
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