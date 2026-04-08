Bundesliga license granted! Austria breathes a sigh of relief

In addition, the half-year balance sheet as of December 31 shows an operating profit of 330,000 euros for the first time in eight years. The fiscal year will close with a surplus of well over half a million euros; liabilities currently stand at around ten million. Thanks to the sale of the stadium, Austria saves around four million euros annually in interest expenses and depreciation. In addition, the Violets took in four million from the sales of Dominik Fitz and Maurice Malone. Ifeanyi Ndukwe alone, who plays defense for the Young Violets (who also received promotion to the 2nd Division), could bring in up to 4.2 million euros for Austria with his transfer to Liverpool FC, including bonus payments.