After a nail-biter against Poland
Sweden, winless in qualifying, heads to the World Cup!
It was close, but they did it: Sweden and Turkey have qualified for the 2026 World Cup in North America! In their highly charged playoff finals, both the 1994 World Cup third-place finishers and the 2002 third-place finishers won by a single goal. While the Swedes prevailed 3-2 at home against Poland, the Turks ended the qualifying fairy tale of the Kosovars, coached by former ÖFB head coach Franco Foda, with a 1-0 away victory.
Turkey dominated the match in Kosovo but failed to create any major chances for a long time. In the rain in Pristina, Foda’s team actually had the most dangerous opportunity in the first half, but Turkey’s goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir deflected a shot by Fisnik Asllani onto the crossbar (29th minute). In the 53rd minute, Aktürkoglu pushed a shot from Orkun Kökcü over the line for the much-celebrated lead. The goal sealed Turkey’s third World Cup appearance after 1954 and 2002.
Poland equalized twice,butnot a third time
In Solna, a thrilling match unfolded in this rematch of the playoff final from four years ago, which Poland had won 2-0. Anthony Elanga put the hosts ahead with a well-placed shot (20th minute), and the subsequently dominant Poles deservedly equalized through Nicola Zalewski (33rd minute). Shortly before halftime, Gustaf Lagerbielke (44') headed the effective Swedes back into the lead. After the break, Karol Swiderski (55') equalized once again. But Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres (88') demonstrated his goal-scoring instinct shortly before the end, slotting a rebound into the net from close range.
Curiously: In the group stage of World Cup qualifying, the Swedes had not secured a single victory in six matches, finishing last with just two points. The loophole was that they had won their group in League C of the Nations League against Slovakia, Estonia, and Azerbaijan—and thus secured a ticket to the playoffs. And after their 3-1 victory over Ukraine in Friday’s semifinal, the Swedes followed up today against Poland…
The playoff final results:
Sweden – Poland 3–2 (2–1)
Solna
Goals: Elanga (20'), Lagerbielke (44'), Gyökeres (88') and Zalewski (33'), Swiderski (55')
Kosovo – Turkey 0–1 (0–0)
, Pristina
Goal: Aktürkoglu (53.)
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