Baumgartner is “Krone” Soccer Player of the Year

In the ÖFB squad, the Horner native is a fixture as a deep-lying striker anyway, having become a real weapon (19 goals). Two years ago, he already made history with his world-record goal after six seconds, but 2025 topped almost everything for him. “There’s nothing greater in soccer than being able to represent your country at a major tournament. I’ve already had the chance to experience that twice at a EURO. But by securing a World Cup spot, we’ve made a dream come true. We’re incredibly excited about it. You don’t get a chance like this often in life, and we want to make the most of it.”