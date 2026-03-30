Readers have voted!
Baumgartner is “Krone” Soccer Player of the Year
Already on the podium twice, now the big winner: Fans voted Christoph Baumgartner “Krone” Footballer of the Year. He will receive the trophy on Tuesday before the South Korea match at the Prater.
“It’s about time I made it to the top—that’s all that was missing,” jokes Christoph Baumgartner. After finishing third (2024) and second (2025), the ÖFB national team player broke the 100,000-vote barrier and won the “Krone” Footballer of the Year award in a landslide. He is the first foreign-based player ever to do so. “Let me guess, David (Alaba) would be my pick, and Marko (Arnautovic).” Correct!
“This is really something special; it makes me proud,” says the 26-year-old, delighted with the award. “It shows that people like me, and that my willingness and determination to give everything for the Austrian national team are also recognized.”
Top Ten Footballers of the Year
- Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig): 105,804
- Marinko Sorda (Austria Salzburg): 69,875
- Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich): 58,522
- Lukas Jungwirth (LASK): 46,677
- Aleksandar Dragovic (Austria Vienna): 39,426
- Nikolaus Wurmbrand (Rapid): 35,320
- Sandro Ingolitsch (Altach): 21,500
- Mads Bidstrup (RB Salzburg): 16,442
- Florian Grillitsch (Sporting Braga): 16,119
- Alexander Schlager (RB Salzburg): 15,984
“Stay relaxed”
Especially since the Leipzig player knows the poll well: “My family has a subscription to Krone.” But this time, he would have voted for Konrad Laimer, who came in third. Yet Baumi himself has been in top form for months: “My first two years in Leipzig weren’t what I had imagined. But now I’ve finally made the final breakthrough.” With 16 goals this season, twelve of them in the German Bundesliga, he currently ranks fifth on the scoring list. “That’s not my main goal. But as a midfielder, I can certainly be satisfied with that.”
In the ÖFB squad, the Horner native is a fixture as a deep-lying striker anyway, having become a real weapon (19 goals). Two years ago, he already made history with his world-record goal after six seconds, but 2025 topped almost everything for him. “There’s nothing greater in soccer than being able to represent your country at a major tournament. I’ve already had the chance to experience that twice at a EURO. But by securing a World Cup spot, we’ve made a dream come true. We’re incredibly excited about it. You don’t get a chance like this often in life, and we want to make the most of it.”
Now it’s finally time to be at the top—that’s what was missing
Christoph Baumgartner
Bild: GEPA
Baumgartner is already feeling the World Cup buzz, and the flights to the U.S. for his family are booked. Now it’s about not letting it get to his head: “I feel the confidence—that’s worth a lot—and I’m trying to preserve it, not force it. I have to stay relaxed; you play your best games when you’re having fun.” Even against South Korea. Before that, he’ll be presented with the “Krone” trophy at the Happel Oval—as an extra motivational boost!
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