Accident in Thailand
“Satansbratan”: “I can thank God that I’m alive”
Viennese influencer Erik Seidl, better known as “Satansbratan,” has his community deeply concerned. In an Instagram video posted on Friday, the social media star suddenly appears in a wheelchair—with visible injuries and his back completely bandaged.
At the start of the clip, Seidl simply rolls in front of the camera in swim trunks; his lower legs are covered in white bandages. But the real shock comes seconds later: When he stands up and turns around, the full extent of his injuries becomes visible—his back is extensively treated and covered in bandages.
He writes cryptically alongside the images: “Stay safe—I can only thank God that I’m still alive.” At the same time, he hints that the incident likely took place in Thailand—a place that, according to him, is “not for beginners.”
“Thailand Tattoo”
The influencer leaves open exactly what happened. However, one detail in the video gives rise to speculation: a parked moped can be seen in the background. Many fans therefore suspect an accident and comment with concern: “Did you crash the moped?” Others try to take the situation with humor and write: “Nice Thailand tattoo—get well soon!” One even writes: “Samui tattoo. It’s no coincidence that there’s one death a day on Samui from motorcycle accidents. Get well soon in paradise!”
With hundreds of thousands of followers, Erik Seidl is one of Austria’s most successful comedy influencers.
From Construction Worker to Social Media Star
The now-celebrated internet star has a remarkable story behind him. Growing up in modest circumstances in Vienna’s 10th district, he earned his first money as a dishwasher before completing an apprenticeship in the construction industry.
It wasn’t until later that he discovered his passion for comedy and social media. Under the name “Satansbratan”—a portmanteau of “Bratan” (slang for brother) and “Satansbraten”—he evolved from the class clown into a celebrated online entertainer.
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