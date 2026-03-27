“Satansbratan”: “I can thank God that I’m alive”

“Thailand Tattoo”

The influencer leaves open exactly what happened. However, one detail in the video gives rise to speculation: a parked moped can be seen in the background. Many fans therefore suspect an accident and comment with concern: “Did you crash the moped?” Others try to take the situation with humor and write: “Nice Thailand tattoo—get well soon!” One even writes: “Samui tattoo. It’s no coincidence that there’s one death a day on Samui from motorcycle accidents. Get well soon in paradise!”