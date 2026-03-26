Following a conflict
Hinterhäuser leaves the Salzburg Festival immediately
A bombshell at the Salzburg Festival! Following a conflict that had been simmering for some time between the Festival Board of Trustees, chaired by Governor Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP), and Artistic Director Markus Hinterhäuser, a far-reaching decision was reached on Thursday.
As the “Krone” has learned, Hinterhäuser is to leave the festival immediately. This is the result of confidential discussions between the lawyers of the Board of Trustees and the long-time artistic director. The parties to the conflict have agreed to maintain absolute silence regarding the background, details, and the amount of any severance pay.
On leave until the end of his contract due to “differences”
“Due to irreconcilable differences of opinion and disagreements, the Salzburg Festival and Artistic Director Markus Hinterhäuser are parting ways effective immediately,” the festival stated. It was mutually agreed that Hinterhäuser is on leave until the end of his current contract—that is, September 30, 2026.
For legal reasons, it is not possible at this time to speculate on the events that led to this ultimately surprising decision. Recently, there had been repeated talk that Hinterhäuser allegedly failed to meet the “good conduct” requirement stipulated in the contract extension—tailored specifically for him under former Governor Wilfried Haslauer—which was set to run until 2029 or 2031.
This Year’s Program Secured
The Salzburg Festival has thus lost its artistic director three and a half months before the opening. However, this year’s program has already been finalized for a year. According to reports, preparations for the 2027 festival were already well advanced. For the time being, however, President Kristina Hammer and Commercial Director Lukas Crepaz must lead the festival on their own.
Intensive discussions are reportedly already underway regarding an interim director. Among others, Nikolaus Bachler, the head of the Easter Festival, is being considered for this role. The calls for applications for the presidency and the artistic directorship are expected to be issued shortly.
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