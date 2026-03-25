Greens Agree: Fuel Price Cap Is Coming!

“Don’t leave people facing price pressures on their own”

On Wednesday, the Greens, represented by Leonore Gewessler, voiced harsh criticism: “This federal government has no solid plan; the scope is too limited. But I am convinced that we cannot leave people facing this price pressure on their own. After all, the people in this country are the least responsible for the warmongering of Donald Trump or the Iranian mullahs, and for the fact that Austria is dependent on international markets and their price spikes.”