“Real Consequences”: Fernandes Announces Protest

Contacted hundreds of men with a fake profile

Fernandes’ ex-husband, Christian Ulmen (50), is alleged to have committed sexual violence online (see video above). As reported, he is accused of maintaining fake profiles in his ex-wife’s name for years. He is alleged to have used these to contact men and engage them in sexual conversations and phone sex. In doing so, he reportedly used an AI-generated voice, for example. Meetings were allegedly promised and then canceled at the last minute. According to the allegations, hundreds of men were deceived in this manner.