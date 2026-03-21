Against Sexual Violence
“Real Consequences”: Fernandes Announces Protest
Actress Collien Fernandes (44) has announced a demonstration against sexual violence in Berlin for Sunday afternoon. Her ex-husband Christian Ulmen (50) is alleged—as previously reported—to have operated fake profiles in her name for years and sent men AI-generated nude images of Fernandes.
On Instagram, the German actress has now expressed her gratitude for the support she has received. “Let’s be loud and stay loud,” she wrote in her post on Saturday morning. Sexual, physical, and psychological violence is more widespread than is often thought. It doesn’t just come from “creepy-looking villains,” but from “men in our midst” who might be nice, funny, and likable.
Many cases are never reported in the first place, which means the perpetrators get away with it. She is therefore calling for a demonstration on Sunday, March 22, at 4 p.m. in front of the Brandenburg Gate. “For the roughly 95 percent that remain hidden. For better protection. For greater awareness of the problem,” Fernandes wrote regarding the demands and goals.
Here is Fernandes’ post:
Convictions are rare
She posted a picture of her arm, adorned with a tattoo reading “free”—with the sea, palm trees, and a sunset in the background. The statements made by the actress and TV host are corroborated by experts in the field of domestic violence prevention, such as counselors. They repeatedly point out that cases are rarely reported, often due to shame or fear of consequences, particularly when there is financial dependence on the partner. Furthermore, convictions are rarely handed down, often because evidence is lacking.
Protection is often only provided after severe violent attacks have already occurred. But even that is not always the case, as recent murders of women show: In Innsbruck, a husband murdered his wife shortly after she had filed a complaint against him and a restraining order had been issued against him.
Contacted hundreds of men with a fake profile
Fernandes’ ex-husband, Christian Ulmen (50), is alleged to have committed sexual violence online (see video above). As reported, he is accused of maintaining fake profiles in his ex-wife’s name for years. He is alleged to have used these to contact men and engage them in sexual conversations and phone sex. In doing so, he reportedly used an AI-generated voice, for example. Meetings were allegedly promised and then canceled at the last minute. According to the allegations, hundreds of men were deceived in this manner.
The 44-year-old became aware of the situation when, during a lunch with a producer, she was asked about a sexual conversation that allegedly took place between them. According to her own statement, she initially filed a complaint against an unknown person. Ulmen then reportedly confessed. The two had announced their separation in September 2025, before the allegations surfaced. They have a daughter together.
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