Kriechmayr on the podium in the final, but Paris takes the win

Paris raced to his 20th downhill victory

With 20 downhill victories, Paris is now the sole number two in the World Cup behind Franz Klammer (25). “That’s a long way off, and I’m not getting any younger,” said the winner, whose future is also up in the air. “Let’s finish this race and then we’ll see.” He celebrated his first victory of the season, his seventh overall in Kvitfjell. He is now the record holder in Norway and Bormio. “In both downhill races, you have to shift your weight; I let my weight shift.”