Jacqueline Lugner: “My father needed help”

This is precisely where opinions differ in court. While Lugner’s housekeepers accuse the widow of not having cared for her husband, Simone presents it differently: “That is absolutely incorrect. Because the two of them were already gone by the time I came home from work.” She spent the evenings together with Richard. “If he needed help, for example with climbing the stairs, then of course I helped him,” says Simone, who is represented by Florian Höllwarth.