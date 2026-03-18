Hauser Surprisingly Ends Her Career

The 32-year-old has surprised many with this decision, as she had originally set her sights on the 2028 World Championships in Hochfilzen as her final major goal. “I’ve been able to experience so many incredibly beautiful moments, share them with very special people, and compete against the world’s best biathletes weekend after weekend,” she explained via Instagram. “It also took a lot of energy, and for me, now is the right time to say goodbye.”