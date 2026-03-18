Biathlon
Hauser Surprisingly Ends Her Career
Just before the end of the biathlon season, star athlete Lisa Hauser has made headlines: The Tyrolean announced that she will hang up her rifle after this week and bid farewell to elite sports.
After more than 13 years on the World Cup circuit, it’s over! Biathlete Lisa Hauser announced on Wednesday evening that she would be ending her career after this season.
The 32-year-old has surprised many with this decision, as she had originally set her sights on the 2028 World Championships in Hochfilzen as her final major goal. “I’ve been able to experience so many incredibly beautiful moments, share them with very special people, and compete against the world’s best biathletes weekend after weekend,” she explained via Instagram. “It also took a lot of energy, and for me, now is the right time to say goodbye.”
Biathlon Pioneer Lisa Hauser
Hauser has shaped Austrian women’s biathlon like no other. On December 9, 2012, just a few days before her 19th birthday, she made her World Cup debut. To date, she has competed in 384 races at the highest level of the sport.
The star athlete from Reith celebrated her greatest success at the 2021 World Championships in Pokljuka, where she became world champion in the mass start and won silver in the pursuit and the mixed relay. Two years later, she was once again runner-up in the single mixed relay in Oberhof.
With a total of six individual World Cup victories, she is the Austrian record holder; most recently, she triumphed in the pursuit in Östersund in December 2025. In doing so, she achieved the feat of celebrating a World Cup victory in every individual discipline.
In Oslo, where the sprint, pursuit, and mass start are on the schedule, she will compete in her final races this week.
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