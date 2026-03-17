Health insurance fund on the brink of financial collapse

Our healthcare system is ailing in every respect—and Austria’s largest social insurance provider is running out of money to plug its budget gaps. While the ÖGK still reported reserves of 1.4 billion in 2020, by the end of 2024 there were not even enough cash reserves left to cover the annual deficit. 25 million euros were reported as uncovered reserves. Nothing remains of the legally mandated benefit security reserve, which amounts to approximately one-twelfth of annual expenditures on insurance benefits.