“We didn’t have an affair”
The Weißmann Case: The Alleged Victim Speaks Out
In the case involving former ORF Director General Roland Weißmann, the alleged victim of harassment addressed the public on Tuesday evening through the law firm representing her. The former head of the broadcaster is taking a combative stance against the employee’s allegations—he is filing a criminal complaint.
She had tried to “resolve the ‘Weißmann affair’ effectively and discreetly,” said the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, but she had been “discredited and defamed,” and it had been insinuated that she had “even chosen this course of action as a tool in a male conspiracy,” according to the press release. Since the investigation of the case is likely to take weeks, she has now decided to provide the public with “a clear picture of what happened” herself.
The fact that I never wanted sexual contact with him and never had an intimate relationship with him ultimately proved to be my undoing.
Das mutmaßliche Belästigungsopfer
She wishes to explicitly state that she “never had an affair” with the former broadcasting director and that “at no point was there any intimate physical contact between us.” On the contrary: “The fact that I never wanted sexual contact with him and never had an intimate relationship with him ultimately proved to be my undoing.” She views the threat of legal action and criminal consequences “as an unpleasantly transparent diversionary tactic.”
We will report the facts of the case, and I expect the public prosecutor’s office to launch an investigation.
Weißmanns Anwalt Oliver Scherbaum
Bild: EPA/HELMUT FOHRINGER / POOL
Criminal Complaint in the Weißmann Case
“Nothing was done voluntarily,” said Oliver Scherbaum, Weißmann’s attorney, when asked about his client’s unexpected resignation on March 8. Following a review by Benko’s attorney Norbert Wess, it is clear: Weißmann is having his legal representatives file a criminal complaint against several individuals involved. Names have not (yet) been disclosed.
“We will report the facts of the case, and I expect the public prosecutor’s office to launch an investigation,” Scherbaum is convinced that the explosive case will result in criminal consequences.
Years of legal battles possible
Perhaps the ORF drama will even lead to a series of court proceedings. For in addition to the criminal track, it is to be expected that Weißmann will also take his opponents to court in Vienna’s Palace of Justice on civil law grounds. And not least under labor law, to assert possible claims arising from his contract.
It sounds like years of legal battles that are likely to plunge public broadcasting even further into chaos.
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