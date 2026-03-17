The Weißmann Case: The Alleged Victim Speaks Out

She had tried to “resolve the ‘Weißmann affair’ effectively and discreetly,” said the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, but she had been “discredited and defamed,” and it had been insinuated that she had “even chosen this course of action as a tool in a male conspiracy,” according to the press release. Since the investigation of the case is likely to take weeks, she has now decided to provide the public with “a clear picture of what happened” herself.