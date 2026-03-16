Reunited
Surprise: Erler/Miedler are making their comeback!
Austria’s Davis Cup doubles team, Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, are teaming up again. Starting with the clay-court season, Austria’s two best doubles players will once again take the court as a team. The duo’s split following their second triumph at the Wiener Stadthalle in October 2024 came as a major surprise to Tennis Austria. This makes the reunion of the two doubles specialists all the more surprising.
Lucas Miedler on parting ways with Francisco Cabral: “It’s part of the business that everyone constantly decides for themselves what the best setup is for them at the moment. Francisco had a great offer from Joe Salisbury, and I’m very happy that the timing worked out so well for Alex and me.”
“The call came as a big surprise”
Alex Erler on the new partnership: “It was time for a new chapter back then, despite our great successes together with a total of 7 titles on the ATP Tour. The call from Lucas came as a big surprise; we didn’t have to discuss it much within the team. Lucas and I just get along well both on and off the court, and now we want to take the next step in our careers.”
Miedler: “After a year and a half, it’s a good time to team up again. We’ve both developed further, are at our career highs, and simply complement each other very well on the court. Our full focus is now on playing a successful clay-court season and winning titles for Austria together.”
In Miami, Austria’s top doubles team will still compete separately with their current partners, Francisco Cabral (POR) and Robert Galloway (USA). Depending on how the tournament in Miami goes, Erler/Miedler will then make their debut in Bucharest or a week later in Monte Carlo.
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