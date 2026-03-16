Now LIVE: Chukwuemeka and Wanner in the ÖFB squad

Querfeld and Grüll only on standby

Svoboda and Affengruber, who secured promotion with Elche in Spain last year, were given the nod in central defense over, among others, Union Berlin’s Leopold Querfeld, who—like Werder Bremen striker Marco Grüll—is currently only on the standby list three months before the World Cup kicks off. Grüll’s club teammate Maximilian Wöber, however, was named to the squad. The 28-year-old, however, has not played in a competitive match since August due to several injuries. Most recently, he was sidelined by a torn muscle fiber.