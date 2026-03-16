Cobra is also on the scene
Armed man triggers major response at hospital
Major emergency response early Monday morning in and around the St. Johann in Tirol District Hospital: According to initial reports, a man armed with a weapon was reportedly on the premises. Apparently, a shot was also fired. The Cobra special operations unit also arrived on the scene.
The operation took place early Monday morning at the St. Johann in Tirol District Hospital. As has since become known, a mentally ill man was reportedly on the loose there with a weapon.
“Crisis situation involving an armed individual”
The incident was officially confirmed late in the morning by hospital management: In the clinical psychology department, there had been “a crisis situation involving an armed male.” “However, the individual was quickly subdued by the police.”
The situation was brought under control within a short time. According to the current status of the police investigation, no one was injured.
Krankenhaus St. Johann in Tirol
“The situation was brought under control within a short time. According to the current status of the police investigation, no one was injured,” the hospital stated. The hospital’s crisis emergency plan and cooperation with the police “worked excellently.” All employees reacted “calmly and in an exemplary manner.” The police arrived on the scene within a very short time.
The police are currently remaining tight-lipped but confirmed to “Krone” that a major operation took place at the district hospital. The Cobra special operations unit is also reported to have been on site.
The incident apparently occurred between 8 and 9 a.m. According to initial reports, no one was injured. The suspect is said to have been taken into custody by the emergency services.
Further details are not yet known.
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