Bahrain/Saudi Arabia
No replacements likely after Formula 1 races were canceled!
The Formula 1 races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, which were canceled due to the military escalation in the Middle East, will most likely not be rescheduled this season!
According to information from the Reuters news agency, it is unlikely that the two races scheduled for April 12 and 19 will be held at a later date due to logistical and weather-related circumstances. Formula 1 had not explicitly ruled out alternative dates.
The race calendar now includes 22 races instead of 24—there are no races in April, and racing will resume on May 3 in Miami. “Even though it was a difficult decision, given the current situation in the Middle East, it is unfortunately the right one at this time,” said Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in a statement.
High hosting fees
The two races make a significant financial contribution to the premier class of motorsport. The hosting fee for the Bahrain Grand Prix is estimated at around $45 million per year; for the race in Saudi Arabia, the sum is said to be even higher. A return to the Middle East is planned for the end of the season. Qatar on November 29 and Abu Dhabi on December 6 are set to conclude the championship year.
On February 28, Israel and the United States attacked Iran. In response, the leadership in Tehran attacked Israel as well as several U.S. military bases in the region. The Arab Gulf states are home to thousands of U.S. soldiers. Manama, the capital of Bahrain, is home to a U.S. Navy base. In Bahrain, where races have been held in Sakhir since 2004, Formula 1 had organized two more tests this season. However, at the end of February, Pirelli’s two-day tire tests were canceled “for security reasons.”
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