No replacements likely after Formula 1 races were canceled!

On February 28, Israel and the United States attacked Iran. In response, the leadership in Tehran attacked Israel as well as several U.S. military bases in the region. The Arab Gulf states are home to thousands of U.S. soldiers. Manama, the capital of Bahrain, is home to a U.S. Navy base. In Bahrain, where races have been held in Sakhir since 2004, Formula 1 had organized two more tests this season. However, at the end of February, Pirelli’s two-day tire tests were canceled “for security reasons.”