Bodies in the stairwell
Murder Alert: Woman (37) Stabbed to Death After Being Kicked Out
A bloody crime shocks the Tyrolean capital! After being kicked out by his local wife (37), a Turkish citizen (31) returned to the apartment and stabbed her to death with a kitchen knife. He then took his own life. Further investigations are ongoing. The “Krone” has the initial background details.
The horrific incident occurred on Saturday night—according to “Krone” reports, on Schützenstraße in the O-Dorf district. On Saturday, the 37-year-old had filed a police report, stating that she had been threatened and beaten by her husband on multiple occasions. “The 31-year-old vehemently denied the allegations,” Philipp Rapold, deputy head of the Tyrol State Criminal Police Office, told the “Krone.” After the complaint was filed, a restraining order prohibiting the 31-year-old from entering the residence or approaching the victim was issued.
Based on the circumstances of the discovery, it is assumed that the husband returned to the residence after being ordered to leave.
Philipp Rapold, stellvertretener Leiter des LKA Tirol
Bild: Johanna Birbaumer
Bodies Found in Stairwell
On Sunday around 9 a.m., police were then informed that a male and a female body had been found in the stairwell of an apartment building. “Based on the circumstances of the discovery, it is assumed that the husband returned to the residence after being ordered to leave,” Rapold explained.
Apartment door forced open
Subsequently, the man likely forced open the apartment door and stabbed his wife to death with a kitchen knife. “At least that is our current assumption. The autopsy has not yet been performed; it will take place on Monday at the earliest,” Rapold notes.
The 31-year-old then apparently took his own life. “He likely stabbed himself in the upper body with the kitchen knife,” Rapold explains. The bodies were discovered by officers during a routine check to enforce the restraining order.
Two children are now orphans; cell phone checked
Particularly tragic: The couple leaves behind two children, aged six and eight. And according to the investigator, it has been known for some time that violence played a role within this family. “Last year, there were repeated incidents of physical assault,” says Rapold, “the perpetrator was likely quite jealous. For example, he checked his wife’s cell phone.”
Everything points to the 37-year-old woman finally wanting to break away from her violent husband and free herself from his clutches—but unfortunately, she didn’t make it...
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