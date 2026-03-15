LIVE NOW: Red Bull Salzburg vs. SK Rapid!

“We still have a lot to learn and understand!”

He announced a few personnel changes. Midfielder Romeo Amane is back from suspension, and according to the coach, forward Petter Nosa Dohl is ready for more playing time. Since no one was able to pull away in the regular season, a successful season is still possible for Rapid as well. “I don’t think it’s best to impose a finish line on the players,” Hoff Thorup said regarding the standings. “We still have a lot to learn and understand so that we can truly be competitive every week. That doesn’t mean we can’t win on Sunday, but the league is so tight.”