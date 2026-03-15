Bundesliga LIVE
LIVE NOW: Red Bull Salzburg vs. SK Rapid!
Round 23 of the Austrian Bundesliga: FC Red Bull Salzburg hosts SK Rapid. We’re reporting live (see below). The score is currently 0–0!
Here’s the LIVE TICKER:
RB Salzburg coach Daniel Beichler is still struggling with the fact that his team hasn’t scored a goal in three competitive matches. “But I have complete faith in the guys on offense. The guys up front will start scoring again,” said the former Austrian national team player. Once again, Beichler emphasized that winning the title is the “Bulls’” main goal. “But our goals have been the same for the past two years, and did we achieve them? No.” That’s why the Styrian said: “We’d all do well to focus less on how dominant Salzburg was a few years ago and more on working to get back there.”
“We need to be more aggressive!”
Last week, Salzburg dominated against Rapid but fell short due to their own failure to convert chances and Hütteldorf’s defensive tactics. “Their coach told me afterward that that isn’t necessarily their style. Whether they’ll take a slightly more offensive approach this time, I can’t say—we’ll be prepared for both,” said Beichler. Johannes Hoff Thorup responded indirectly to this at Rapid’s press conference: “I want us to be a bit more aggressive in our high press. Our approach needs to be more offensive,” said the Rapid coach. However, he noted that they are well aware of what Salzburg is capable of despite their recent scoring drought.
“We still have a lot to learn and understand!”
He announced a few personnel changes. Midfielder Romeo Amane is back from suspension, and according to the coach, forward Petter Nosa Dohl is ready for more playing time. Since no one was able to pull away in the regular season, a successful season is still possible for Rapid as well. “I don’t think it’s best to impose a finish line on the players,” Hoff Thorup said regarding the standings. “We still have a lot to learn and understand so that we can truly be competitive every week. That doesn’t mean we can’t win on Sunday, but the league is so tight.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.