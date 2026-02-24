Horror confession: Body filmed and posted online

During hours of questioning, the minor is said to have confessed to the crime – but a motive? None. According to investigators, she was unable to give a specific reason. Was it simply the pure pleasure of killing? The academic, who lived in an old villa just a few minutes' walk from the cemetery, was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Particularly disturbing: immediately after the crime, the girl is said to have taken a short video or photo of the corpse with her cell phone and sent it via a social media app popular with children her age.