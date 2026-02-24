Murder in a cemetery
Horror confession: Body filmed and posted online
Chilling murder at cemetery! A 64-year-old pensioner was brutally slaughtered with a pocket knife by a troubled child from a children's home while visiting her parents' grave – she confessed! After the crime, the suspect filmed the corpse and sent the video via app ...
Andrea S. died as she lived – all alone! As reported, the 64-year-old "Dr. Frau" was found stabbed to death on Monday at the Baumgartner Cemetery in Vienna-Penzing. The crime was senseless, the pensioner a random victim. The alleged murderer is a 14-year-old girl with mental health issues from a supervised residential community nearby.
It is a crime that leaves even experienced investigators speechless. Near her parents' grave, the pensioner didn't stand a chance. Jenny (name changed by the editors) stabbed her completely unsuspecting victim more than five times in the head and neck.
During hours of questioning, the minor is said to have confessed to the crime – but a motive? None. According to investigators, she was unable to give a specific reason. Was it simply the pure pleasure of killing? The academic, who lived in an old villa just a few minutes' walk from the cemetery, was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Particularly disturbing: immediately after the crime, the girl is said to have taken a short video or photo of the corpse with her cell phone and sent it via a social media app popular with children her age.
Young perpetrator only considered herself "dangerous"
Incidentally, the suspect was apprehended in the vicinity of the crime scene. According to young funeral director Arthur Altbart, who was the first responder at the scene, the girl appeared completely emotionless. No tears, no trembling, no remorse. "She calmly asked for a cigarette, which made even my blood run cold."
I ran to the scene of the crime, saw the body, and then the arrested murderer. There was blood on her hands, and the sight of her made my blood run cold.
Jung-Bestatter Arthur Altbart
Bild: Zwefo
The background story of the 14-year-old murder suspect is also tragic. Her legal guardians had handed over custody to child and youth services. Spokeswoman Ingrid Pöschmann confirmed: "The mother said she couldn't cope with her at home anymore." The girl was known to be a runaway, but was actually only considered "dangerous" to herself.
The day after the shocking bloody deed, residents and stallholders on "Cemetery Mile" are still in shock during the "Krone" local inspection. Candles flicker in the wind.
People know each other well here and greet each other. Mr. Z. from the neighborhood struggles to find the words: "I grew up with Andrea. After her parents died, she lived a very secluded life—but she was always polite."
A quiet pensioner who never hurt anyone. And a 14-year-old who can't give a motive for the murder...
When children kill: What threatens the girl from the youth home
Jenny is considered one of hundreds of problem children in the care of the Child and Youth Welfare Service (MA 11) in Vienna. The 14-year-old had a difficult childhood. Most recently, the girl had been living in a social-psychiatric residential community with three other children since November because her mother was overwhelmed by her. There is a close-knit support network of social therapists and psychiatrists there. The teenager took medication, was often in the hospital, and is at acute risk of self-harm.
A crime scene with history
Founded 152 years ago, the Baumgarten Cemetery in Penzing has around 33,000 graves on almost 240,000 square meters. A special feature is the large statue of Christ by sculptor Josef Halbig, which was originally intended for a cathedral in Hungary.
After the artist's death, it was acquired by Vienna's city architect Josef Münster and donated in 1903. Baumgarten Cemetery is currently the fifth largest in the city. Rapid's legendary footballer Franz "Bimbo" Binder is also buried there.
Problem: The Home Residence Act does not provide for coercive measures or the detention of problem children. The girl had also run away several times. If convicted of murder, the 14-year-old faces a maximum of ten years in prison. However, given her mental state, which will be assessed by a court psychiatrist, it seems more likely that she will be committed to a psychiatric facility.
Indefinite placement in a forensic therapeutic judicial facility may well exceed the maximum possible sentence. A committee will then decide on her release from the facility based on medical expertise.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.