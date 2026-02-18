Everything stolen from homeless man: “I have nothing left”

Always kept everything clean

The 46-year-old has been living on the streets since 2023. The trigger was his divorce from his wife. After that, everything became too much for the man who, according to his own statements, had "always earned good money and worked hard" before. He had found shelter in the garage in question since December 2024. "I always had a good relationship with the tenants there and was tolerated. I always kept everything clean. I can understand that not everyone is comfortable with a homeless person lying around. If someone had ever told me I wasn't welcome, I would have looked for another place," says the homeless man.