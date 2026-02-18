Large backpack stolen
Everything stolen from homeless man: “I have nothing left”
When a 46-year-old man from Linz returned to his sleeping place in an underground car park in the city center a few days ago, his backpack was suddenly gone – along with all his belongings. Now he only has what he was wearing at the time and is asking the perpetrator for his things back.
Wearing only shoes, jeans, a T-shirt, jacket, and hat, a 46-year-old homeless man came to the editorial office of the "OÖ-Krone" newspaper on Monday in despair – because these clothes are all he has left. When he returned from the Vinzenzstüberl to his sleeping place in an underground car park on Blumauerstraße last Wednesday, his 65-kilogram backpack was no longer there.
Winter without thermal clothing
"Everything I have painstakingly collected over the past few years is gone. I had always added to my pack and perfected it, so to speak," says the homeless man, who wishes to remain anonymous. The backpack contained several warm sleeping bags and thermal clothing – which is very important in the current temperatures – as well as a rain jacket, dishes, medication, a driver's license, and the stolen man's health insurance card.
Always kept everything clean
The 46-year-old has been living on the streets since 2023. The trigger was his divorce from his wife. After that, everything became too much for the man who, according to his own statements, had "always earned good money and worked hard" before. He had found shelter in the garage in question since December 2024. "I always had a good relationship with the tenants there and was tolerated. I always kept everything clean. I can understand that not everyone is comfortable with a homeless person lying around. If someone had ever told me I wasn't welcome, I would have looked for another place," says the homeless man.
Everything I have painstakingly collected over the past few years is gone.
46-jähriger Obdachloser aus Linz vermisst seinen Rucksack
No one knows anything
After the high-quality backpack disappeared, he asked around to see if anyone had seen anything. He also went to the operators of the large underground parking garage and asked if they had hired someone to remove his belongings. But even there, no one knew where the backpack might have ended up.
Call for help should be food for thought
"I don't think it was another homeless person, because they would have just searched the backpack and not taken the whole thing. Everyone in the scene knows that it's my backpack," says the man, who makes a living collecting cans and returnable bottles. But when the backpack was nowhere to be found, he went to the Bürgerstraße police station and filed a report against persons unknown.
"Please come forward!"
"I'm not concerned about the perpetrator receiving a severe punishment. Rather, it should be food for thought that homeless people have nothing left anyway, and now even my last possessions have been taken from me," says the 46-year-old, hoping that his belongings will reappear. "If anyone has seen anything, please report it to the police or the Of(f)'n-Stüberl and the Wärmestube – they know me there."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.