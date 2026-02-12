The Nations League draw
Austria will face Israel, Ireland, and Kosovo!
Austria's national soccer team will face Israel, Ireland, and Kosovo in the upcoming Nations League this fall! That was the result of Thursday's draw in Brussels...
Here is the live ticker:
Former world champion Patrick Vieira conducted the draw and gave the ÖFB team a reunion with old acquaintances. Kosovo is coached by former ÖFB team manager Franco Foda, Austria played against Israel in the qualifiers for Euro 2021 and the 2022 World Cup, and against Ireland in the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup.
Four of the six group matches will be played in the new international window from late September to early October, with the remaining two matches following in November. The exact match dates for Austria's group are expected to be announced on Friday.
The group winner is guaranteed a place in the top league, while the bottom team is relegated. The runner-up will compete in a playoff for a place in League A, while the third-placed team will also compete in a playoff to remain in League B. In addition, a good performance will keep the door open for participation in Euro 2028 in Great Britain and Ireland.
