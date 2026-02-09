Murder alert in Wels: Father kills daughter (19)

Decayed bodies found almost simultaneously

First, they checked the 19-year-old's residence and found her naked body there. The young woman's body was already badly decomposed, but showed no obvious injuries. A little later, similar shocking news came from her father's apartment. He was also found dead – the condition of the body was similar to that of his daughter, badly decomposed. Only here, the cause of death was obvious: the 51-year-old had killed himself.