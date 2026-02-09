Long lost
Murder alert in Wels: Father kills daughter (19)
Another murder alert in Upper Austria! A 51-year-old man from Wels is alleged to have suffocated his naked daughter (19) and then killed himself. The horrific crime went unnoticed for a long time – the "Krone" newspaper has the details.
A father kills his daughter and then himself: for weeks, a tragedy in the Wimpassing district of Wels (Upper Austria) went unnoticed. It was only three days after the 19-year-old and the 51-year-old Hungarian were reported missing that police made the shocking discoveries in the apartments, which were only a ten-minute walk apart.
Decayed bodies found almost simultaneously
First, they checked the 19-year-old's residence and found her naked body there. The young woman's body was already badly decomposed, but showed no obvious injuries. A little later, similar shocking news came from her father's apartment. He was also found dead – the condition of the body was similar to that of his daughter, badly decomposed. Only here, the cause of death was obvious: the 51-year-old had killed himself.
Father took the motive for the bloody deed to his grave
Criminal investigators were able to reconstruct the course of events to the extent that the father had killed his daughter in her apartment at an unknown time, but presumably several weeks earlier – it is assumed that she was suffocated – and then killed himself at his home immediately afterwards.
The investigation found no evidence of the involvement of another perpetrator. The circumstances have been clarified from a criminal investigation perspective.
Gottfried Mitterlehner, Leiter des Landeskriminalamts OÖ, auf „Krone“-Anfrage.
Crime discovered on January 26
In the absence of a suicide note, the actual motive can only be speculated upon. The circumstances in which the bodies were found naturally leave much room for speculation, but investigators believe that the reason for the father's actions may lie in his daughter's illness or disability.
The horrific crime was discovered on January 26 and is now considered solved by criminal investigators. Neither the evidence nor the autopsies of the daughter and father's bodies found any indication that anyone else was involved in the crimes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
