Regime attacks EU
Iran declares European troops “terrorists”
That was quick! The mullah regime has declared European armed forces to be "terrorist groups." The move came after Brussels classified the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as such.
The retaliatory measure was announced by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on Sunday in front of the parliament in Tehran, without explaining the further consequences of the decision.
EU foreign ministers had previously agreed to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization because of their brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.
The move, which had been controversially debated for years, came against the backdrop of the events of recent weeks, EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas said after a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels. Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi accused the EU on X of further inflaming the situation in the region and making a major strategic mistake.
There is currently an apocalyptic mood in Iran. The protests have been brutally suppressed. Human rights organizations speak of tens of thousands of victims. At the same time, US President Donald Trump is threatening a major military strike if the mullahs do not negotiate a new nuclear agreement in line with US demands.
"We have a large fleet out there," he said on Saturday, referring to US warships in the region. Araghchi said on Friday that his country was ready for both negotiations and war. He warned the US that a military conflict this time could go beyond a bilateral war.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guards, considered the elite forces of the Islamic Republic and subordinate to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, plan to begin a three-day military exercise in the Persian Gulf today against the backdrop of military tensions. China and Russia are also expected to participate.
Threats of war and offers of peace
There are fears that this could lead to clashes with US forces stationed in the area. Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi wrote on X: "The US military, operating off our shores, is now trying to dictate to our powerful armed forces how they should conduct target practice on their own territory." The presence of foreign forces "in our region has always had the opposite effect of what is proclaimed: promoting escalation instead of de-escalation."
Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian expressed a very different view. Following Trump's renewed military threats, he spoke out in favor of a peaceful solution to the conflict with Washington. In a phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Peseshkian "emphasized the need to initiate diplomatic processes," Iran's state news agency Irna reported. Iran has "never sought war" and is not seeking war now, he said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
