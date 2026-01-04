Caracas: “Jets circled over the city for an hour”

Power and internet outages

The first few hours in particular were characterized by great uncertainty. There were blackouts in several parts of the city. The internet was also severely restricted, especially in the first few hours. The businessman emphasizes that the population's concerns are not coming from outside. "We are not afraid of the USA or the US military." The fear is directed at their own regime. "We fear what the government could do to those who are openly happy about the developments." On social networks, V. observes predominantly approval. "There are countless messages and calls." In his estimation, only a minority support the government. "Maybe around ten percent. The majority see it as a positive development."