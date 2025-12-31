Fight against the headscarf, dampener on wages

Lower electricity costs, but higher gas grid fees: Grid tariffs for electricity will rise by an average of 1.3 percent on January 1. The fact that electricity will nevertheless be cheaper for many is due to the new social tariff and the temporary reduction in the electricity levy. In the case of gas, however, grid fees will rise sharply again at the turn of the year, namely by an average of 18.2 percent. Since 2024, the additional costs have already amounted to 38% or 137 euros per household. You can only save money by switching to a cheaper gas supplier - keyword: change your tariff!