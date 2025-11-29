Vorteilswelt
In heavy traffic

Small plane forced to make an emergency landing on the southern highway

Nachrichten
29.11.2025 16:33
The aircraft was towed away by the fire department.
The aircraft was towed away by the fire department.

A small plane had to make an emergency landing on the southern highway in the direction of Italy near Arnoldstein (Carinthia) at around 4 p.m. on Saturday evening. There was traffic on the road at the time of the landing. 

An engine problem had occurred in the motor glider. The 62-year-old pilot had no choice but to make an emergency landing directly on the busy southern highway near Arnoldstein, just before the Italian border. In this area, the highway has three lanes. 

This is what the motor glider looks like.
This is what the motor glider looks like.
The emergency services towing the plane away.
The emergency services towing the plane away.
The plane was taken to the customs office.
The plane was taken to the customs office.

The emergency landing
There was a woman (59) in the plane with the pilot. They started their sightseeing flight from Klagenfurt Airport to Matrei when the aircraft engine stopped in the Fürnitz area during the return flight. The pilot first turned around to fly to Nötsch airport, but the plane quickly lost altitude. "At 3.40 p.m., he had to make an off-road landing on the southern highway and was able to land the aircraft safely on the emergency lane," according to the Carinthia Provincial Police Directorate. 

Cause still unclear
Fortunately, nothing happened to either of them and no other vehicles were damaged. The aircraft with a wingspan of 10.78 meters was removed from the road and towed at walking pace in the direction of the former customs office in Arnoldstein. It is currently parked there and is now being investigated with regard to the technical incident. In addition to six police patrols, the volunteer fire department and ASFINAG were also deployed.

 

