Davis Cup final team set
Heroes of Hungary want to create a “miracle”
The team for the final is set! Austria's Davis Cup captain Jürgen Melzer has nominated Filip Misolic, Jurij Rodionov, Lukas Neumayer, Alex Erler and Lucas Miedler for the tournament in Bologna, where they will face hosts and defending champions Italy in the quarter-finals.
"I'm delighted that we're traveling to Bologna with the same team that achieved the sensation against Hungary," announced Melzer, recalling the duel that secured the team's ticket to the final. In Debrecen, however, Filip Misolic had withdrawn at short notice, Jurij Rodionov had scored two of the three points and Lukas Neumayer had contributed the third.
"I'm delighted that the boys have achieved this and that I can now be part of it. We will do everything we can to achieve the miracle," said Misolic. After all, Italy have won the last two Davis Cups.
"Need an absolute top day"
"Of course, this is an opponent who is even more highly rated than Hungary," said Melzer. "I hope that we have an absolute top day and Italy a very bad one." At least the format suits Austria somewhat, as there are only two singles matches and one doubles match. "Getting two points against Italy is definitely easier than three, but still extremely difficult," Melzer also notes.
