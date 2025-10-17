Brutal cartel deprived Austrians of millions

SIM cards were sold on to criminals

The modus operandi was quite simple: the members of the cartel traveled across Europe and bought so-called SIM boxes, i.e. boxes containing a large number of SIM cards. They then sold these on to criminals from all over the world via a website that has since been closed by the authorities. The latter were then able to use the SIM card numbers for their crimes, which mostly involved classic scams such as fake police officers, daughter-son tricks or fake stores.