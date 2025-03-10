As punishment
His tragic life ended in an incredibly brutal way. Because Dakota Levi Stevens (10) had escaped to a neighbor, his foster mother punished him in a cruel way. According to the Berrien County police, Jennifer Wilson, who weighed around 145 kilograms, sat on the little boy and crushed him to death.
Child protective services from the Michigan Department of Child Services (MDCS) have already had to rescue the ten-year-old from dire circumstances. They placed him with Wilson, who was paid by the authorities as a foster mother and had three other foster children at home. A fatal decision for Dakota.
Woman sat on raging boy
The heavily overweight woman later told the police that she had been informed by a neighbor that Dakota had fled to him. Out of fear of her. According to the newspaper "Express US", the indictment describes what happened after the boy was brought back home: "Dakota threw himself on the lawn and did not want to go into the house. Whereupon Wilson sat on him."
A picture of the ten-year-old is shown in this post:
Camera recorded incident
The cops later found out that the camera at the door had recorded the horrific scenes. They show Wilson sitting down with her massive body on the chest and face of the boy, who weighs just 36 kilograms. Meanwhile, she uses her cell phone to call the MDCS officers in charge and reports that the ten-year-old is "misbehaving". The man heard the child crying, which then fell silent during the conversation.
Wilson later stated in police questioning that she thought her foster son was acting when he became motionless beneath her. Until she saw that his eyelids were very pale. Only then did Wilson get down from the little body and then noticed that the child was no longer breathing and no longer had a pulse. According to the police, she then "panicked and told one of her other foster children to call 911". Dakota was taken to hospital by rescue helicopter and died after two days in a coma.
Wilson must stand trial for involuntary manslaughter. She faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison. The statement from the child protection authority sounds almost unbelievable: "We have suspended Jennifer Wilson's license as a foster mother for the time being and are examining whether it should be permanently revoked."
