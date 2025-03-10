Wilson later stated in police questioning that she thought her foster son was acting when he became motionless beneath her. Until she saw that his eyelids were very pale. Only then did Wilson get down from the little body and then noticed that the child was no longer breathing and no longer had a pulse. According to the police, she then "panicked and told one of her other foster children to call 911". Dakota was taken to hospital by rescue helicopter and died after two days in a coma.