Anniversary season: old farms and living tradition

Events aimed at all generations

Those responsible have come up with some great ideas for the anniversary season starting on March 19. The first "Tyrolean Beer Festival" on Father's Day and the big anniversary celebration on June 29, which is sure to be one of the highlights of the festive year, are just some of the things to look forward to. "Our aim is not only to preserve traditions, but to bring them to life through experiences," emphasizes Thomas Bertagnolli, the museum's scientific director. One focus is on the integration of young and old. It's worth a visit!