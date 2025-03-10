Museum celebrates 50th anniversary
Anniversary season: old farms and living tradition
It's a special season for the largest open-air museum in Tyrol: the Farm Museum in Kramsach is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year - with tried-and-tested and new events to mark the anniversary.
Tyrolean customs, various craft demonstrations and homemade delicacies as well as authentic folk music at many events: At the Museum of Tyrolean Farms, the history of our ancestors has been brought to life for half a century and visitors can go on a historical journey through time.
It all started with the reconstruction of an alp from the Zillertal
The foundation stone for the largest open-air museum in the country was laid by Kramsach master electrician and folklorist Heinz Mantl in 1975 with the faithful reconstruction of the "Schofenast", a mountain pasture from the Zillertal valley built in 1803. The founding father had a clear concept in mind: he wanted to save old farms from all of Tyrol's valleys from oblivion and show how people used to live and build.
The anniversary year
A whole host of events are being held to mark the 50th anniversary:
- Start of the season on March 19 - nature awakens to new life: The perfect time for a first walk through the grounds.
- Craft demonstrations every Sunday from March 23.
- Yodeling Sundays on 6 April and 18 May - you can listen to local yodelers, juchizers, shouting and curling at various places and farms.
- Easter egg hunt for children on 21 April - the Easter bunny has hidden colorful Easter eggs all over the farm museum grounds.
- Mother's Day on May 11 - women can enjoy a special flower market with free admission, craft demonstrations and a whipped cream cake.
- History Day on May 31 and June 1 - learn about old legends and true events on this weekend.
- Father's Day on June 8 - for the first time, the day is celebrated as a "Tyrolean Beer Festival" with regional brewing traditions and lots of crafts.
- Anniversary festival on June 29 - music, demonstrations and regional delicacies make this day a highlight of the festival year.
- Folk Music Day on July 6 - Tyrol's diversity of sound takes center stage.
- Grandpa-grandma-grandchildren's day on August 15 - this day will also be held at the Museum of Tyrolean Farms for the first time this year. All generations will be lured on a journey of discovery through the museum grounds.
- Kirchtag on September 28 - the big annual highlight is taking place for the 46th time this year.
- Craft market on October 26 - the end of the season with lots of regional handicrafts.
The success of the Museum of Tyrolean Farms was not long in coming. Just four years after the first buildings were transferred, 40,000 visitors had already been counted. Today, a good 60,000 visitors a year enjoy the 14 farms and 23 outbuildings on the huge site.
Events aimed at all generations
Those responsible have come up with some great ideas for the anniversary season starting on March 19. The first "Tyrolean Beer Festival" on Father's Day and the big anniversary celebration on June 29, which is sure to be one of the highlights of the festive year, are just some of the things to look forward to. "Our aim is not only to preserve traditions, but to bring them to life through experiences," emphasizes Thomas Bertagnolli, the museum's scientific director. One focus is on the integration of young and old. It's worth a visit!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.