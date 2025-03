Record scorer extremely frustrated after 400th goal

The record goalscorer in Austria's Bundesliga, which was introduced in 1974, is Hans Krankl with 270 goals. In the ice hockey league, the still active leader has now broken a magical mark: Linz forward Brian Lebler scored his 400th goal on Tuesday in the second quarter-final game of the best-of-7 series away from home against the Graz 99ers with an unassisted wrist shot into the far far corner! "He has the best shot of all the players, scores over twenty goals year after year - an incredible achievement," says KAC legend Tommy Koch, the number four in the all-time ranking.