There is now even no money for flowers

Photos of mayors in municipal magazines presenting lavish bouquets of flowers to their jubilarians will no longer be seen in many places in the future. This is because municipalities are having to make savings at every turn due to rising costs and falling federal revenue - as is the case in Neumarkt, for example. "We've turned over every penny," reports town manager David Egger (SPÖ) and adds: "We're making savings in all areas, from bouquets of flowers to the new urn wall at the cemetery."