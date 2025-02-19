All winners, pictures
The 97th Oscar Gala live today on krone.at
The 97th Academy Awards will be presented in Los Angeles on Monday night. Who will win a coveted Oscar, what are the tops and flops from the red carpet, what are the stars whispering about? krone.at will be reporting live throughout the night.
In any case, there was a lot of excitement in advance about Jacques Audiard's narco-transmusical "Emilia Pérez". With 13 nominations, the film with its leading actress Karla Sofía Gascón was actually one of the absolute favorites of the Oscar Gala until recently.
"Anora" as a profiteer?
However, after racist and Islamophobic tweets by the first trans woman to be nominated as the lead actress came to light, the prospects have become gloomy.
One man's joy, another man's sorrow? Because now Sean Baker's tragicomedy "Anora", about a sex worker from Brooklyn who hooks up with an oligarch's son from Russia, is increasingly in the spotlight. Will the film make a breakthrough at the awards ceremony in the Dolby Theatre?
Oscar for Moore and Brody?
Will there be a surprise in the acting categories or will the favorites prevail?
A big comeback story is looming, especially in the lead actress category. Thanks to Coralie Fargeat's "The Substance", Demi Moore has played her way back into the limelight after a number of poor years.
It would probably also come as no great surprise if Brody were to win the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role again this year. In Brady Corbet's fictional biopic "The Brutalist", the 51-year-old plays a Hungarian architect and Holocaust survivor who wants to start a new life in the States.
Conan O'Brien to host the Oscars for the first time
The Oscars will be presented in 23 award categories this year. Conan O'Brien is celebrating his big debut today. This year, for the very first time, the presenter will be welcoming the audience to the 3400-seat Dolby Theatre.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.