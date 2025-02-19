Vorteilswelt
All winners, pictures

The 97th Oscar Gala live today on krone.at

Nachrichten
19.02.2025 14:54

The 97th Academy Awards will be presented in Los Angeles on Monday night. Who will win a coveted Oscar, what are the tops and flops from the red carpet, what are the stars whispering about? krone.at will be reporting live throughout the night.

In any case, there was a lot of excitement in advance about Jacques Audiard's narco-transmusical "Emilia Pérez". With 13 nominations, the film with its leading actress Karla Sofía Gascón was actually one of the absolute favorites of the Oscar Gala until recently.

"Anora" as a profiteer?
However, after racist and Islamophobic tweets by the first trans woman to be nominated as the lead actress came to light, the prospects have become gloomy.

There was a lot of excitement in the run-up to "Emilia Pérez" leading actress Karla Sofía Garcón. The film will probably not live up to its role as favorite tonight.
There was a lot of excitement in the run-up to "Emilia Pérez" leading actress Karla Sofía Garcón. The film will probably not live up to its role as favorite tonight.
(Bild: APA/Shanna Besson/Netflix via AP)

One man's joy, another man's sorrow? Because now Sean Baker's tragicomedy "Anora", about a sex worker from Brooklyn who hooks up with an oligarch's son from Russia, is increasingly in the spotlight. Will the film make a breakthrough at the awards ceremony in the Dolby Theatre?

Oscar for Moore and Brody?
Will there be a surprise in the acting categories or will the favorites prevail?

A big comeback story is looming, especially in the lead actress category. Thanks to Coralie Fargeat's "The Substance", Demi Moore has played her way back into the limelight after a number of poor years. 

Can Demi Moore pick up her very first Oscar today?
Can Demi Moore pick up her very first Oscar today?
(Bild: APA/AFP/ANGELA WEISS)

It would probably also come as no great surprise if Brody were to win the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role again this year. In Brady Corbet's fictional biopic "The Brutalist", the 51-year-old plays a Hungarian architect and Holocaust survivor who wants to start a new life in the States.

Conan O'Brien to host the Oscars for the first time
The Oscars will be presented in 23 award categories this year. Conan O'Brien is celebrating his big debut today. This year, for the very first time, the presenter will be welcoming the audience to the 3400-seat Dolby Theatre. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
