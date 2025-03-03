Is it true?
Myths about men’s health
Men are screening grouches? Benign enlargement of the prostate only affects older men? Some myths persist. We take a closer look at common myths.
Men's vitality is still often taboo these days and rarely discussed in public. However, prostate enlargement, erectile dysfunction or hormonal imbalance affect almost every man at some point in his life. You don't have to change your entire lifestyle, because even small and continuous changes can have a big impact in the long term. If you think about tomorrow sooner, you can do your body good and make provisions for later.
Are men a preventive grouch? Benign enlargement of the prostate only affects older men? Alcohol and nicotine can increase the risk of infertility? We clarify which myths are true and which are false.
Myth 1: Benign enlargement of the prostate only affects older men
False. The first changes in the prostate in terms of benign enlargement are detectable from the age of 30. Pain when urinating and a frequent urge to urinate can be the first signs of an altered prostate.
Myth 2: Men are considered to be screening couch potatoes
True. Men are often less health-conscious and are still less likely to go to the doctor for check-ups than women. Reasons for this may include fear of serious diagnoses, shame or lack of time.
Myth 3: An elevated PSA level means cancer
Wrong. In the case of prostate cancer, the PSA value is often significantly higher than the reference values. However, an elevated value does not necessarily mean that prostate cancer is present. Urinary tract or prostate inflammation can also increase the value.
Myth 4: Alcohol and nicotine can increase the risk of infertility
True. There are various reasons that can increase infertility in men. These include genetic reasons, age, but also an unhealthy lifestyle with alcohol or nicotine.
Myth 5: A proper diet can prevent enlargement of the prostate
True. A healthy lifestyle contributes significantly to improved well-being. A balanced diet with plenty of fiber and regular exercise can support prostate health.
