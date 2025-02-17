With friends
Round thing! Verstappen’s Kelly celebrates the baby
The belly is growing. And apparently so is the party spirit. Kelly Piquet, Max Verstappen's partner, celebrated the visibly thriving baby. With a classy party with friends.
The hard-working "documenter" calls herself Camila Coelho. She is a Brazilian influencer and captured everything that went down at Kelly's baby shower for Instagram. There was plenty of good humor, dancing on a yacht in dream weather and, yes, some bare skin. The group of women seem to know how to let it rip. The occasion is also a happy one. Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen and his Kelly are expecting their first child together. And it's likely to be a round affair, as can be seen from Kelly's "belly status".
Birth around the start of the season?
It is not yet publicly known when exactly the baby will see the light of day. Rumor has it that it will be around the start of the new Formula 1 season. In almost exactly one month. On March 16, the Formula 1 circus kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix.
That's when Verstappen (possibly already as a dad?) will present his new helmet for the first time in a race. With the new design, which he recently showed to the fans, he is paying tribute to his father.
"This helmet design is basically similar to when I started racing when I was four years old," explains Verstappen. "It's based on my father's design - and I'm really proud of that!" And he will soon be a proud grandpa too.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
