Round thing! Verstappen’s Kelly celebrates the baby

The hard-working "documenter" calls herself Camila Coelho. She is a Brazilian influencer and captured everything that went down at Kelly's baby shower for Instagram. There was plenty of good humor, dancing on a yacht in dream weather and, yes, some bare skin. The group of women seem to know how to let it rip. The occasion is also a happy one. Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen and his Kelly are expecting their first child together. And it's likely to be a round affair, as can be seen from Kelly's "belly status".