Experts alarmed: Musk authority “hacks America”

Security experts Schneier and Ottenheimer are particularly concerned about the dismissal of officials who were responsible for the security measures. "The Treasury Department's computer systems have such a great impact on national security that they were designed on the same principle that underlies nuclear weapons use protocols: No one person may control them alone," they write. "Just as it takes two authorized representatives to 'trigger the launch of a nuclear missile,' altering essential financial systems requires the involvement of multiple accredited individuals."