Will he be the first European on the moon?

"Krone": Seeing the Earth from space is an honor that few people get. To what extent has this experience changed your view of our planet and humanity?

Luca Parmitano: There are words in our language for things we experience and things we dream of. None of them come close to describing seeing the planet from space. It is something that is beyond any experience, not just visual. The grandiose beauty of the Earth immediately catches the eye. It is alive, it is a container for everything you love, every person who has ever lived, is living and will ever live. You feel this connection in space, but at the same time you are also a distant observer. An observer who sees how fragile this world is.