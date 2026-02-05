Companies are challenged
Apprentices finish faster than before
42% of 15-year-olds in Upper Austria opt for an apprenticeship - but are they happy with their choice? The fact is that the number of those who decide to change careers during their apprenticeship is increasing. They are also changing training companies more often than before. Read here what it takes to make the relationship between companies and young talent last longer.
After the coronavirus low, the number of apprentices in the tourism and leisure industry has risen again - "this trend reversal is very pleasing", said Doris Hummer, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, at the presentation of the apprenticeship statistics for 2024.
With 22,177 people undergoing vocational training in Upper Austria in the previous year, there was an overall decrease of 390 apprentices compared to 2023. In addition to the demographic development, the tense economic situation is also leaving its mark on the statistics: some companies have reduced their apprenticeship positions or are now simply more selective when it comes to taking on an apprentice.
"Young people are more willing to change jobs today"
But young people are also choosy. Apprentices are increasingly willing to change jobs. "In the past, it was an absolute exception that apprentices changed companies during their apprenticeship. Today, people no longer have the stamina to finish their apprenticeship first and then look for something new," says Hummer, "young people today are more willing to change companies.
When apprentices reorient themselves, this does not mean that they do not complete their apprenticeship, but rather that they either look for a new employer or start a different apprenticeship.
Doris Hummer, Präsidentin der Wirtschaftskammer OÖ
Bild: Cityfoto/Wolfgang Simlinger
Why do they change? This may be because the apprentice does not feel comfortable. "But often it's for content-related reasons," emphasizes the President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce and explains: "For example, you realize that the chosen profession isn't the right one after all. I've also had someone in my company who first started an apprenticeship as a chef and then switched to metal technology."
Recommendation rate increases with higher appreciation
The desire for a sense of purpose and the topic of appreciation play a huge role for young people - if a company fails in this respect, the future specialist will quickly look for something new. "The more appreciative the training, the more likely the apprenticeship will be recommended to others," says Mario Derntl, co-founder of Talents&Company in Linz.
Talents&Company specializes in helping companies to improve their apprenticeship training and is currently in the process of setting up a platform for vocational training that will become a constantly available knowledge hub for trainers across Europe. What do companies have to offer so that apprentices don't quickly look for something new? "Without security, solidarity, but also appreciation and a sense of purpose, I can't retain a young talent in the long term," emphasizes Derntl, who himself completed an apprenticeship as a mechatronics technician at voestalpine.
