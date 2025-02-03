A kingdom for a new Sturm crackler

"We probably wouldn't have lost this game with Mika Biereth," said a former professional shortly after the cup defeat to Austria. The good man could be right, the Dane has that killer instinct and is where goal scorers go to score. Storm's former goal monster also proved this in Monaco. The 21-year-old scored his first hat-trick in the 4:2 win against Auxerre on Saturday, needing just eight minutes to do so! "We know that Mika can't be replaced one-to-one. We have a squad that is good. But I think we have to lower our expectations a little. There's been a shake-up, we've lost important players. That takes time," said coach Jürgen Säumel after the 2-0 defeat to Austria.