After Biereth's departure

A kingdom for a new Sturm crackler

Nachrichten
03.02.2025 07:00

In the cup defeat against Austria, Sturm lacked a goal scorer like Mika Biereth like a morsel of bread. In the penalty area, the dethroned defending champions lacked penetration and coolness. Who will replace the goal scorer who left for Monaco? Hopes rest solely on new signing Mayulu.

"We probably wouldn't have lost this game with Mika Biereth," said a former professional shortly after the cup defeat to Austria. The good man could be right, the Dane has that killer instinct and is where goal scorers go to score. Storm's former goal monster also proved this in Monaco. The 21-year-old scored his first hat-trick in the 4:2 win against Auxerre on Saturday, needing just eight minutes to do so! "We know that Mika can't be replaced one-to-one. We have a squad that is good. But I think we have to lower our expectations a little. There's been a shake-up, we've lost important players. That takes time," said coach Jürgen Säumel after the 2-0 defeat to Austria.

The Norwegian Seedy Jatta works hard, but rarely scores.
The Norwegian Seedy Jatta works hard, but rarely scores.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Biereth, who scored 23 times in 47 games for the Blacks, is unfortunately history. Now others have to step into the goalscoring role. But who, please? A kingdom for a goalscorer!

We know that Mika cannot be replaced one-to-one. We have a squad that is good. But I think we have to lower our expectations a little.

Sturm-Trainer Jürgen Säumel

Seedy Jatta: The Norwegian works hard, but he hasn't yet made an appearance as a goal scorer. He stumbles more often than he scores. The center forward has only scored eight times in 48 games so far.

William Böving: "Europacup-Willi" runs tirelessly, clocks up a lot of kilometers. But he is by no means a feared goal-guarantor, he shines more in the role of provider. Having been with Sturm for two and a half years, the Dane has only scored 14 goals in 96 games.

Amady Camara: You can't (yet) expect the youngster to make up for the departure of Biereth. After 40 games (mostly short appearances), he has two goals.

Goal-scoring hopes rest on loanee Fally Mayulu.
Goal-scoring hopes rest on loanee Fally Mayulu.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Leon Grgic: In 111 minutes for the professionals, the 19-year-old proved his striker's instinct, but he is not yet first choice. "He has great potential, the future belongs to him if he continues to step on the gas. I saw other players in form today," said Säumel after the cup exit, explaining the youngster's absence.

Fally Mayulu: Storm's goal-scoring hopes rest on him. He came away empty-handed in his 30-minute debut against Austria. Säumel: "You could see that he has physical power and presence." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Burghard Enzinger
Burghard Enzinger
