After Biereth's departure
A kingdom for a new Sturm crackler
In the cup defeat against Austria, Sturm lacked a goal scorer like Mika Biereth like a morsel of bread. In the penalty area, the dethroned defending champions lacked penetration and coolness. Who will replace the goal scorer who left for Monaco? Hopes rest solely on new signing Mayulu.
"We probably wouldn't have lost this game with Mika Biereth," said a former professional shortly after the cup defeat to Austria. The good man could be right, the Dane has that killer instinct and is where goal scorers go to score. Storm's former goal monster also proved this in Monaco. The 21-year-old scored his first hat-trick in the 4:2 win against Auxerre on Saturday, needing just eight minutes to do so! "We know that Mika can't be replaced one-to-one. We have a squad that is good. But I think we have to lower our expectations a little. There's been a shake-up, we've lost important players. That takes time," said coach Jürgen Säumel after the 2-0 defeat to Austria.
Biereth, who scored 23 times in 47 games for the Blacks, is unfortunately history. Now others have to step into the goalscoring role. But who, please? A kingdom for a goalscorer!
We know that Mika cannot be replaced one-to-one. We have a squad that is good. But I think we have to lower our expectations a little.
Sturm-Trainer Jürgen Säumel
Seedy Jatta: The Norwegian works hard, but he hasn't yet made an appearance as a goal scorer. He stumbles more often than he scores. The center forward has only scored eight times in 48 games so far.
William Böving: "Europacup-Willi" runs tirelessly, clocks up a lot of kilometers. But he is by no means a feared goal-guarantor, he shines more in the role of provider. Having been with Sturm for two and a half years, the Dane has only scored 14 goals in 96 games.
Amady Camara: You can't (yet) expect the youngster to make up for the departure of Biereth. After 40 games (mostly short appearances), he has two goals.
Leon Grgic: In 111 minutes for the professionals, the 19-year-old proved his striker's instinct, but he is not yet first choice. "He has great potential, the future belongs to him if he continues to step on the gas. I saw other players in form today," said Säumel after the cup exit, explaining the youngster's absence.
Fally Mayulu: Storm's goal-scoring hopes rest on him. He came away empty-handed in his 30-minute debut against Austria. Säumel: "You could see that he has physical power and presence."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.