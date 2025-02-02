Insubordinate drinker
Drunk driver caught twice on the same day
A 50-year-old woman from the Innviertel region was obviously very thirsty on Saturday. The fact that she had to quench her thirst with alcohol and then drive to the police in an illuminated state caused astonishment among the police. This became even greater when she was caught driving again immediately after her license was taken.
What was going on in this woman's head to make her act so irrationally? A question that unfortunately remained unanswered by the police.
The 50-year-old woman from Gurten came to the Obernberg am Inn police station on Saturday afternoon because she wanted to report an unclear matter. The police officers immediately noticed that the woman was visibly under the influence of alcohol.
The woman from Innviertel initially explained that she had come here by car, but then suddenly claimed that a friend had driven her here. Unfortunately, this friend could not be found.
1.48 per mille
A breathalyzer test confirmed the police officers' suspicions. The woman had 1.48 per mille in her blood. As a result, she immediately had to surrender her driver's license and was prohibited from continuing to drive.
Just a few hours later, at 8.30 p.m., a police patrol noticed the Innviertel woman's car driving from the town center in the direction of Katzenstein.
Drunk on
The car was stopped and the 50-year-old woman was behind the wheel. Staggering heavily, she got out of the car and refused to take another breathalyzer test on the grounds that she had continued drinking in a pub after the first report and loss of her driver's license.
This time, however, the woman was picked up by her daughter, who took her mother home where she was able to sleep off her intoxication.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
