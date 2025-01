Finland against Austria without Melbourne winner

Melzer, however, saw Heliövaara's withdrawal as "definitely not a disadvantage for us. (...) That plays into our hands in terms of chances," emphasized the 43-year-old. With the exception of Sebastian Ofner, who is working on his comeback, his team is at its best. In addition to the doubles specialists Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler, Jurij Rodionov, Lukas Neumayer and Filip Misolic have also been preparing at the Schwechat Multiversum since Monday.