Champions League
Bulls want to leave the big stage in style
Salzburg face Atlético Madrid tonight to round off their Champions League season. The Bulls want to show their best side in the clash with the "Rojiblancos", who had a few problems on their journey. Coach Thomas Letsch knows: "It will be a big task for us."
Today (21, live on Sky Sport Austria) will be the last time the Champions League anthem can be heard from the loudspeakers in the Bullen-Arena. However, Salzburg coach Thomas Letsch emphasized yesterday, as he has done many times in recent weeks: "We have the big goal of participating again next season."
His focus, however, is on the present - and that is Atlético Madrid. The already eliminated Bulls want to leave the big international stage gracefully after a difficult season. That will be hard enough, because the "Rojiblancos" are a caliber team, and for Letsch they are also among the extended favorites for the title in the premier class: "An absolute top club that has been solid for years and defends extremely well. It will be a big task for us."
Schlager in goal
After the 5-1 defeat at Real last time out, the coach is hoping for the next step in his squad's development in the clash with Madrid's second top club. "Everyone noticed at the Santiago Bernabeu that we wanted to play boldly. We did that very well for 15 minutes. Ideally, we want to see that over 90 minutes."
Letsch is unlikely to make many changes to the line-up. The only thing that was clear in advance was that Alex Schlager will be in goal this time instead of Janis Blaswich. "I want to prove myself and show what I can do," emphasized the Austrian team goalkeeper.
While Salzburg are hoping for a dignified farewell, Atlético want to secure their ticket to the round of 16. However, Diego Simeone's team's journey did not go according to plan. They arrived late due to the weather and had to cancel their final training session.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.