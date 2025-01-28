ÖSV skiers pain-free
Schladming-RTL: Mom is waiting for the next trophy
Raphael Haaser is full of confidence ahead of the night spectacle on the Planai. His mom is already waiting for the next trophy.
Raphael Haaser set off for Schladming with a broad chest after second place in the super-G in Kitzbühel. "I put the chamois in my mom's hand straight away and she placed it at home. I haven't had time to think about a special place for it yet," grinned the 27-year-old.
who wants to secure the next trophy for his mother in the giant slalom on the Planai today. Although he has never finished in the top ten in Styria. He makes no secret of the fact that he likes the slope: "It has everything - from steep slopes to transitions and flat sections. A giant slalom that I really enjoy skiing."
"A really big highlight"
After a weekend off, there was another training session on the Reiteralm yesterday. On a positive note, his recently injured knee (severely overstretched cruciate ligament) was not an issue at all. "There was no pain, so it's no longer on my mind."
The Tyrolean is certainly looking forward to the night spectacle on the Planai. "One of the big highlights of the winter. Thank goodness there is now a giant slalom in addition to the slalom. This division with two races fits well, because otherwise the slalom racers get swamped anyway," jokes Haaser. It remains to be seen whether he will be in a joking mood after the race. At least the form is right ...
