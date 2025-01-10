Help for those in need and sustainable thinking

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
10.01.2025 16:02

In times of inflation, price hikes and unemployment, the gap between rich and poor is widening. The "Together" association therefore helps those in need and invites people to live sustainably. Rescue boxes for togetherness!

0 Kommentare

In so-called "Together Points", intact food that retailers are no longer allowed or able to sell is saved from the garbage can and distributed to people instead. Clothing, books and vintage items can also be purchased at a reasonable price.

Don't be afraid to drop by
Chairwoman Julia Petschnig believes it is important to bring people together again - whether for financial or sustainable reasons. "People no longer dare to say that they need support because otherwise they will be put on a needy list.

Rescue boxes can be purchased for 20 euros. Info: act2gether.at (Bild: Together Point)
Rescue boxes can be purchased for 20 euros. Info: act2gether.at
(Bild: Together Point)

A shopping trolley full of food
"That is of secondary importance to us: We don't ask about income or why." Throughout Carinthia there are "Together Lodn" where you can buy a shopping trolley or a banana box full of products for a contribution towards expenses of 20 euros.

Together-Point

Here you can pick up rescue boxes:

  • Spittal/Drau - Hauptplatz 7
  • Villach - Ringmauergasse 12
  • St. Jakob/Rosental - Gewerbestraße 3
  • Klagenfurt - 10. Oktober-Straße 17
  • Viktring - Carolinenstraße 10
  • Völkermarkt - Bleistraße 16A
  • St. Veit/Glan - Platz am Graben 2

"Please call or write in advance and tell us what you need. We prepare everything for collection, from fruit and snacks to vegan boxes." If you want to donate, you have the option of becoming a member for 24 euros a year: "You get a 20-euro voucher with it," says Petschnig, who is happy to bring people together. All information can be found at www.act2gether.at 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Krall
Christian Krall
Folgen Sie uns auf