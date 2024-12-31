"Things are getting better"
Real estate sector breathes a sigh of relief after years of crisis
Affordability is naturally still the most important issue in real estate. In addition, older generations are looking more specifically for barrier-free apartments in cities - which also means more houses are coming onto the market.
For years, the real estate market and prices could only move in one direction: steeply upwards. However, a combination of stricter credit rules, economic downturn and more has led to a real crisis over the past two years. Slowly but surely, the market is recovering and more people are looking for a new home.
Easier access to credit and the revised housing benefit are helping. The main issue for Carinthians is affordability - many former homeowners are still switching to rental properties. This is why the real estate professionals at sREAL also expect rental prices to rise.
But house builders are also on the lookout again. "Land is in high demand and the Carinthian municipalities are making sure that building plots are developed accordingly," explains Robert Haubiz, Managing Director of sREAL Carinthia. "Plots without development obligations have become extremely rare."
More and more detached houses on the market
Another trend is also becoming noticeable throughout Carinthia. Older generations are increasingly moving into barrier-free apartments between 60 and 90 square meters - and this in urban areas. At the same time, this means that more and more detached houses built in the 1960s and 1970s are coming onto the market.
